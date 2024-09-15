4 Games Atlanta Falcons fans should be watching closely on Sunday
By Nick Halden
1. Cincinatti Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs
The NFL went straight from a Tom Brady-led New England dynasty straight to Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs starting a dynasty of their own. A dynasty the Falcons will be facing in Week 3 after returning from Philly. Atlanta will be facing the Chiefs on short rest in a game that has blowout loss written all over it.
If there is any weakness in this year's Kansas City Chiefs team the Bengals will expose it. The only rivalry that isn't one-sided in the Chiefs' favor since Tom Brady retired is the Chiefs vs. Bengals. Cincy is going to give the Chiefs their best shot and there is going to be a lot to be learned from Atlanta's perspective.
Their only hope is finding a defensive weakness or the Chiefs overlooking a less talented Atlanta roster.
If this game is close and as emotional as past matchups it works in Atlanta's favor. Both by showing the best attack and hopefully taking a lot out of a Kansas City team that will have a one-day rest advantage. The Falcons winning this game is extremely unlikely. Still, as the next team on Atlanta's schedule, it is a game worth paying attention to.