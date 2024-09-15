4 Games Atlanta Falcons fans should be watching closely on Sunday
By Nick Halden
2. Los Angeles Chargers vs. Carolina Panthers
Are the Carolina Panthers truly as big of a mess as they appeared to be in Week 1? The New Orleans Saints steamrolled the Panthers putting the game away early and putting further doubt that Bryce Young will ever be a franchise quarterback. It is hard to evaluate Young with the mess the undersized quarterback has been dropped into.
Running for his life without a run game to rely on or a receiver capable of bailing him out of trouble. If things are as bad as they appeared to be against the Saints it is hard to see this team winning a game this season.
For the Falcons, another rough loss to the Chargers should confirm two wins on their schedule. The Panthers being written off before October is an advantage to an Atlanta team also getting off to a rough start.
It is easy to feel for a Carolina fanbase who has been through nothing but misery for the last three seasons. Consistently at the bottom of the league and jettisoning their best players it appears nothing is changing in the 2024 season. Working to Atlanta's advantage and giving them more room for error.