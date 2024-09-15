4 Games Atlanta Falcons fans should be watching closely on Sunday
By Nick Halden
3. New Orleans Saints vs. Dallas Cowboys
Two teams who looked as impressive as possible in their respective season debuts. The Cowboys steamrolled the Browns shutting down their offense by halftime. It was a reminder that while the playoffs might turn them into a different team regular season Dallas is a force capable of beating anyone in this league.
New Orleans has been overdue for a rebuild for three years and continues to borrow from the future. It was a great debut but one that is going to set unrealistic expectations for an aging roster. The Saints' Week 1 win was more about how awful the Panthers are and less about the talent on this New Orleans roster.
The Cowboys should stop any talks of the Saints being a realistic player in this division. Despite Kirk Cousins' rough start the schedule and talent should be either in the favor of Atlanta or Tampa.
The Saints aren't going to be division contenders until they buy into a full rebuild and that is going to be on full display in this mismatch. Misery loves company and there is never a bad time to watch the Saints lose.