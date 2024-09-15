4 Games Atlanta Falcons fans should be watching closely on Sunday
By Nick Halden
4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Detroit Lions
The Bucs are the biggest threat to Atlanta winning the NFC South and had an impressive debut. Baker Mayfield looks to be a franchise quarterback and Mike Evans continues to quietly be among the league's best weapons.
However, the Lions are a more proven playoff team that has high expectations for this season. Coming off an overtime win over the Rams it is possible this game starts out slow. It is a great early measuring stick for the Falcons who are chasing the Lions in the NFC and play the Bucs in Week 5.
While it is still very early this game has NFC playoff indications and could give the Falcons more room for error in the NFC South. Tampa losing this game would likely mean the entire NFC South picks up a loss this weekend.