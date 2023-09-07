4 Games Atlanta Falcons fans should be watching in week one
By Nick Halden
1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Minnesota Vikings Sunday 1:00 PM EST
This should be a loss for Atlanta's division rival and the team that has ruled the division for the past three years. Watching a team that has made a push to contend each of the past three seasons vs. a team that always finds a way to make the games close should be interesting.
On paper this should be an easy win for the Vikings, however, their games are always anything but. Watching Baker Mayfield and getting a read for whether or not this team is going to be a scrappy underdog is important for a division that is clearly wide open.
This team's only path to contending is Baker Mayfield catching fire and using the talent Tampa still has at receiver to keep a leaky defense off the field. The Vikings are an interesting team to watch early on this season as well as a playoff contender from a year ago that is being written off by many.
While the loss of Dalvin Cook will be felt so will the improvement on defense that Brian Flores will bring. While this isn't one of the more interesting games on the week one slate it is important to the Falcons.