4 Games Atlanta Falcons fans should be watching in week one
By Nick Halden
2. Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets Monday 8:15PM EST
This game should have a chance to set records for opening week when you're talking about two of the franchises that have been given the most attention this off-season. You have the drama with the Bills between the star receiver and the franchise as well as questions about Josh Allen. This is a team coming off of one of the most underwhelming playoff games in recent memory.
This on the heels of the team barely making it past the Dolphins with Miami on their third quarterback of the season. New York has the obvious story with Aaron Rodgers starting his first season outside of the bubble in Green Bay.
Two teams that have built up Super Bowl expectations before having consistent playoff success now are going to be the week one finale. It is the perfect ending to an exciting sports weekend and will give an idea of whether or not this Jets team is all talk or perhaps can become a surprise contender in a stacked AFC.