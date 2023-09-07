4 Games Atlanta Falcons fans should be watching in week one
By Nick Halden
3. Tennessee Titans vs. New Orleans Saints Sunday 1:00 PM EST
If the Titans can pull off the upset in New Orleans the Falcons should have a chance to claim early sole possession of first place in the NFC South. The Titans are in a stacked AFC but in the worst division in the conference and should be consistently in games this season.
If there is one thing that clearly separates these two teams it is poor coaching in New Orleans compared to one of the best coaches in this league. Add in a strong run game for the Titans and there are plenty of reasons for Atlanta fans to keep a close eye on this game.
Derek Carr will be making his debut for the Saints as well starting a season full of failed expectations. This season has set the Saints and their fans up for failure instead of embracing a rebuild that this team has so badly needed for the past two seasons.
Living off of what Sean Payton and Drew Brees built can only last so long for this franchise. The team badly needs a reset and the longer it takes to happen the more painful it will be.