4 Games Atlanta Falcons fans should be watching in week one
By Nick Halden
4. San Francisco 49ers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday 4:25 PM EST
This is a sneakily great game that is getting overlooked in week one. There is no longer quarterback drama with the 49ers and the Steelers are week one underdog at home. Mike Tomlin is going to have his team ready to play and had the benefit of giving his team preseason reps. Brock Purdy and Sam Darnold are the 49ers' boring options at quarterback and as great as this roster is it is a team that is going to regret moving on from Jimmy G. by season's end.
Both of these teams are similar in that they are great rosters with questions at the most important positions on the field. The difference for the Steelers is the fact you need an elite or dynamic quarterback to have a chance in the AFC.
Come playoff time it will be Josh Allen, Aaron Rodgers, Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, or Trevor Lawrence that you'll have to go through. This game is far more important to the Steelers' season than it is to the 49ers.
There are far more easy wins on the San Francisco schedule than for the Steelers and this game has a chance to be the best of the weekend.