4 Games Atlanta Falcons fans will be paying attention to in schedule release
By Nick Halden
1. Minnesota Vikings
Atlanta Falcons fans should be paying attention to this game based on the weather and the possible distraction for Kirk Cousins. For both of these reasons, fans should be hoping that this one falls early in the schedule. Cousins making his Atlanta debut in Minnesota in week one would be a great story and very typical of NFL schedule makers.
For Kirk Cousins, getting this game out of the way early would be ideal. No matter what the quarterback might say to the media it is going to be a distraction. Going home to your team and seeing your old coaches, teammates, and city now as the enemy carries weight.
Getting this out of the way early and allowing Cousins to settle in is key for the Falcons. While it isn't the end of the world if it is later in the year it is far from ideal. The Falcons are a dome team and traveling to Minnesota late in the year presents challenges apart from the emotional aspect of the game.
The best case scenario for the Falcons is the schedule makers putting this game in week one and the Falcons starting the year on the road by getting this one out of the way.