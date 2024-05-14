4 Games Atlanta Falcons fans will be paying attention to in schedule release
By Nick Halden
2. Dallas Cowboys
Let's start with the obvious story of Dak vs. Kirk Cousins a one-sided rivalry that Prescott has consistently dominated in their career. This is Kirk's chance to even the score a bit with the best group of weapons he has had in some time and the Cowboys appear to be heading in the wrong direction.
You also have to consider the fact that Micah Parsons has the ability to wreck this game while the Falcons' defense doesn't match up on paper against this offense. Dak and Zeke reunited again is another story to watch heading into the game depending on how their respective seasons have gone heading into the year.
The third story that stands out about this game is both quarterbacks facing different types of pressure. You have Dak in a contract year with a franchise that has grown frustrated with the lack of playoff success. How does Dak play under this level of pressure?
For Kirk Cousins, it is the well-covered story of Atlanta drafting Michael Penix Jr. and not informing their veteran quarterback ahead of time. There are so many fun stories in this game for two NFC contenders when it is scheduled will be key for Atlanta with a great chance this is a primetime game.