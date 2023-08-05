4 Games the Atlanta Falcons can't afford to lose in the 2023 season
By Nick Halden
3. Week 16 Indianapolis Colts vs. Atlanta Falcons
Having watched every game that Matt Ryan started for the Colts last season it is easy to see that this is a team that is more than simply a quarterback away. As easy as it might be to simply blame Nick Foles, Matt Ryan, or Carson Wentz for the team's results over the last two seasons this is a roster that needs a rebuild.
You have an ugly stand-off between the owner and your star player and nothing but question marks at quarterback. Sure you have an exciting young receiver and some clear building blocks but there is zero reason to believe this team got better in the 2023 off-season.
The Colts need a reset and it is going to take more than one year and a quarterback to build back up the roster. Anthony Richardson is an exciting prospect but clearly is going to need time to develop and may not start for the franchise until deep into the season.
Atlanta has a chance to finish the year on a hot streak with very winnable games and that starts with beating the Colts on Christmas Eve.