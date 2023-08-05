4 Games the Atlanta Falcons can't afford to lose in the 2023 season
By Nick Halden
4. Week 17 Atlanta Falcons vs. Chicago Bears
Atlanta's season finishes facing Tampa Bay, Carolina, Indy, Chicago, and New Orleans all very winnable games. It is the perfect way to set the Falcons up to finish the season on a hot streak and go into the wildcard round with a bit of momentum.
Of those games, this is arguably the most difficult considering Atlanta's recent history of struggling to contain running quarterbacks. Justin Fields is now in the conversation with Lamar Jackson when it comes to the most dynamic rushing threats at the position.
The question for the Bears this season is if D.J. Moore can help finally unlock Justin Fields as a passer. If not the Bears are in for another long season and perhaps will need to consider a change at the position.
Atlanta's roster is far stronger and despite it being a late late-season road game this is one that the Falcons should win and need to go into the final week against the Saints. Winning games against the Colts and Bears back-to-back should take the pressure off in the season finale against the Saints and send Atlanta into the playoffs well-rested and able to adjust their game plan against a team that would love the chance to ruin Atlanta's seeding in the Saints.