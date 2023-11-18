4 games to watch during the Atlanta Falcons week 11 bye
There won't be any Atlanta Falcons football on this week but you should keep an eye on these four games in week 11
Thankfully, the Atlanta Falcons have a bye week earlier in the season this year. Last year, they had to wait until week 14 for their week off and that was much too late.
The week 11 bye comes at a great time. This team has been reeling as they have dropped three straight games that they had no excuses to lose. Now is the time to find what needs to be fixed and fix it because you come out of your bye week with a huge game against the New Orleans Aints.
Anyway, while you are void of the pain of Falcons football, here are four games you should enjoy in week 11.
1. Philadelphia Eagles @ Kansas City Chiefs
Monday at 8:15 pm ET on ESPN
As long as we ignore the Super Bowl LI rematch in 2017, what is better than a Super Bowl rematch?
The Eagles, who hold the best record in the NFL, will travel to Kansas City to try to get partial revenge on the Chiefs. Obviously, the only real revenge would be putting a beatdown on them in a future Super Bowl.
It is a huge game this week and it should be a very entertaining matchup.