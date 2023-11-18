4 games to watch during the Atlanta Falcons week 11 bye
There won't be any Atlanta Falcons football on this week but you should keep an eye on these four games in week 11
2. Tennessee Titans @ Jacksonville Jaguars
Sunday at 1:00 pm ET on CBS
There really isn't much Falcons-related interest in this game but it should be a fun one to watch. These are two AFC South teams who are really hoping to win on Sunday.
Both teams, unfortunately, beat the Falcons this year. The Jaguars were able to do it behind an opportunistic defense while the Titans were randomly able to get explosive plays. That seems a little backward.
With the Jaguars, you will get to see two former Falcons who were excellent with the Birds. Foye Oluokun has been the best linebacker in the NFL this season and is so much fun to watch, while Calvin Ridley has sputtered since his debut in Duval.
Falcons fans would love to see Ridley prove to the Jags that he deserves an extension.