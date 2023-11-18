4 games to watch during the Atlanta Falcons week 11 bye
There won't be any Atlanta Falcons football on this week but you should keep an eye on these four games in week 11
3. Seattle Seahawks @ Los Angeles Rams
Sunday at 4:25 pm ET on CBS
This is the third choice because if the Atlanta Falcons don't win the division then their best hope of making the playoffs would be to leapfrog the Seattle Seahawks.
Currently, the Cowboys, Seahawks, and Vikings hold the three wildcard spots. The Falcons aren't going to catch the Cowboys and the Vikings have already beaten the Falcons, plus they have a much easier schedule than the Seahawks.
Root for the Rams in this one because if the Seahawks lose then they could seriously be in danger of losing their playoff spot. They still have to play the 49ers twice, the Cowboys, the Eagles, and the Steelers. That might make it possible for the Falcons to jump them.