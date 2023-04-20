4 Georgia Bulldogs the Atlanta Falcons could target in the 2023 draft
2. Nolan Smith
Taking an educated guess not at what the Falcons should do but what they will I expect either Bijan Robinson or Nolan Smith to be Atlanta's targets in the first round. Whether the team moves down or simply sits with the 8th pick I wouldn't expect this to change.
Smith is a great prospect and would be a solid addition though there is an argument the pass-rushing prospect would be a bit of a reach to take 8th overall. Still, the pick perfectly fits what Terry Fontenot has been building for Arthur Smith and Ryan Nielsen.
Nolan is not only a great pass-rushing prospect but a solid run-stopper and would give Atlanta a great trio of passing-rushing options with Arnold Ebiketie, Lorenzo Carter, and Smith all competing for starting roles with veteran Kaden Elliss, Calais Campbell, and Bud Dupree serving as rotational pass rushers.
At this point in his career, Campbell shouldn't be viewed as a starter despite his elite level of play. Atlanta needs to add another edge rusher to compete for a starting role and if Anderson is off the board as expected there is an argument to be made that Nolan Smith is the best fit for this defense.