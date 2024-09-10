4 Interesting observations from Raheem Morris Atlanta Falcons debut
By Nick Halden
1. Atlanta's defense is going to be better than expected
If not for some surprising struggles from star corner A.J. Terrell there is a lot to be excited about for the Atlanta defense. Lost in the Penix vs. Cousins discussions and the frustration with the offensive line is how great this defense looked on Sunday.
Consistently Cousins turned the ball over and the Steelers were given chances to put the game away. Atlanta would bend but never broke against Arthur Smith's offense. A play caller who you know was giving Atlanta his absolute best shot.
There are a lot of reasons to believe this defense is only going to improve with Matthew Judon and Justin Simmons still working into game shape. Add in improvements from young players and there is a lot to love about the defensive effort.
It is very similar to last year's Rams under Raheem Morris, a team with limited talent playing to their absolute ceiling. With that said, it isn't yet time to overreact with Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts both looming on Atlanta's schedule. By week four fans will know exactly how much fight this defense is going to have and what their surprise ceiling could be.