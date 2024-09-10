4 Interesting observations from Raheem Morris Atlanta Falcons debut
By Nick Halden
2. The decision to rest starters in the preseason aged poorly
The Atlanta Falcons looked slow early on and to be a team adjusting to the speed of the league. It didn't help matters that Cousins appeared timid and unable to move in the pocket. Say what you will about making it into the season healthy but it means nothing if you are unable to start the season out strong.
If you're putting your quarterback at risk behind an out-of-shape line and dealing with a new offense attempting to get on the same page is the injury risk not higher in games that matter? For whatever reason Raheem Morris made it clear exactly what he thought of the preseason heading into the year.
Cutting preseason standouts and refusing to give his starters time aged poorly. Even if Atlanta is able to bounce back and upset the Eagles the feeling is going to be the Falcons could have put themselves in a better position by giving Cousins and the offense preseason reps.
At the very least you would allow fans to temper expectations with where Cousins is or have a chance to see the veteran wasn't ready to start the season.