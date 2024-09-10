4 Interesting observations from Raheem Morris Atlanta Falcons debut
By Nick Halden
3. Arthur Smith had the last laugh after an offseason of shots
Let's be clear here, nothing Raheem Morris said or did this season was a direct shot at Arthur Smith or in any way out of bounds. However, Morris made it clear when he was put in charge, he was given the job based on Desmond Ridder. Arthur Smith's inability to get the right quarterback was the reason Morris was given the chance in Atlanta.
Add in continual suggestions of how poorly Atlanta had used Drake London, Bijan Robinson, and Kyle Pitts the message was clear. While there weren't any direct shots, Arthur Smith had every reason to feel called out and to give the Falcons his best shot.
While the former head coach didn't make it into the endzone on Sunday he had the far better offense. Bijan Robinson plodded for little gain while Cousins turned the ball over and took a beating behind a leaky offensive line.
It is only game one and far from time for a season-long judgment. However, Morris watched the Falcons play the exact type of game that resulted in Arthur Smith being fired at the end of the 2023 season. Something not lost on the Pittsburgh OC in what had to be a satisfying win.