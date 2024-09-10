4 Interesting observations from Raheem Morris Atlanta Falcons debut
By Nick Halden
4. Atlanta didn't adjust
The biggest thing that stood out about the new Atlanta coaching staff on Sunday was the ability to adjust to what they were seeing on the field. Whether it was the need for more pressure on Fields or having help on George Pickens it seemed the team was uninterested in making some obvious adjustments.
Bijan Robinson's runs became predictable as did Atlanta running the pistol. There wasn't one great adjustment Atlanta made on either side of the ball to give themselves a chance at a comeback. If Kirk Cousins is healthy enough to be out there it why didn't you put the quarterback under center or run play action?
Terrell was getting cooked by Pickens and yet you seemed content to keep the same matchup late into the game. Both of these decisions are that of a rookie head coach who is confident in his game plan and unable to adjust.
Morris had a very strong offseason and appears to be loved by his players. However, if he is going to stick in Atlanta the ability to adjust has to change and that starts next week on the road in Philly.