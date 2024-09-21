4 Kansas City Chiefs the Atlanta Falcons should fear most in Week 3 matchup
By Nick Halden
1. Chris Jones
Watching back the Chiefs what jumps off the screen defensively is the impact of Chris Jones. The defensive lineman is the best in the league after Aaron Donald retired. It is hard to argue any other interior lineman has the consistent impact of Jones. The defensive lineman is an absolute monster on the inside even if he isn't making THE play he is going to divert enough attention to set up someone else in the defense to step up.
A piece of what makes Jones such an interesting player is how he is able to deliver in the biggest moments. That isn't normal for a player who is on the inside and doesn't have elite edge rushers around him.
Teams understand going in all they must do is slow down Chris Jones and the offensive front is going to have a chance. Whether it is against Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, or Joe Burrow the lineman always makes his presence felt. The pure power Jones plays with only to be able to turn on the speed at his size is beyond frightening. It is easy to argue there isn't another defender in the league who impacts winning at the level of Jones.