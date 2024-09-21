4 Kansas City Chiefs the Atlanta Falcons should fear most in Week 3 matchup
By Nick Halden
2. Patrick Mahomes
This one is so obvious it almost isn't worth pointing out, however, it would be disrespectful not to include the current best quarterback in the league. Mahomes is the only player in the league who incites fear and feels inevitable no matter the score or the situation. It is the exact same emotion that Tom Brady's Patriots would illicit from their opponents. You understand this team can't blow you away and you're going to have a chance.
However, when the game is on the line it is as if something takes over and there is no stopping Mahomes and the Chiefs from finding a way. While the quarterback's numbers have slowed down as Kelce has aged and his talent at receiver has lessened make no mistake it is going to be a long night for Atlanta's defense.
This is especially true if their pass rush is anything close to what showed up in Philly. If you can't get far better pressure on Mahomes he is going to pick you to pieces no matter who his receivers are. Atlanta must find a way to create a consistent pass rush and force Mahomes to make quick decisions. It is their only hope of having a chance to steal one.