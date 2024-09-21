4 Kansas City Chiefs the Atlanta Falcons should fear most in Week 3 matchup
By Nick Halden
4. Travis Kelce
Two things can be true, the veteran appears to be aging and a small part of the offense and it would be very Atlanta to allow the tight-end to have a vintage performance. Kelce's fame has reached new levels shooting in one direction as his play continues to regress. It is hard to completely write off Kelce based on what we saw last season.
Conserving his energy Kelce emptied the tank in the Chiefs' playoff run and was saving his best moments for the biggest stage. However, it is also fair to point out that he is a year older looked slower, and wasn't a factor in the games against the Ravens or Chiefs.
Two meaningful games that Kansas City needs to help put them in the driver's seat in the AFC playoff picture. All of this is true and yet there is something about Travis Kelce coming to Atlanta that should earn just a bit of fear. It would be very Falcons to allow the veteran to have a throwback game and put up his best numbers of the season. Something the Falcons must be willing to live with if they can shut down Rice and the Chiefs from hitting the big plays.