4 Key Atlanta Falcons that found a new landing spot this off-season
By Nick Halden
3. Olamide Zaccheaus signs with the Eagles
When Desmond Ridder showed very little chemistry with the Atlanta receiver the writing was on the wall that it was time for both sides to move on. Olamide will remain an Atlanta Falcons favorite due to the way he carries himself on and off the field and deals with fans. Zaccheaus clearly was a third or fourth option that the Falcons forced into being their second or even at times primary receiver.
Atlanta needed to move on and add depth to the position allowing Zaccheaus to move on to a better role. That is exactly what the veteran receiver has done and it is a perfect fit in an offense that is going to consistently create big plays.
Olamide is going from an offense that expected him to be the second option to one that simply needs him to be a speed receiver or a depth piece. Similar to how the Bucs used Scotty Miller in Brady's first season with the Bucs that should be the expectation for Oz in Philly.
Parting ways with the veteran was difficult but the timing of the move was right as Atlanta attempts to have Desmond Ridder put his own stamp on this offense.