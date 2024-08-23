4 key players the Falcons could extend next after AJ Terrell's big contract
The Atlanta Falcons made the right move by handing stud cornerback A.J. Terrell a lucrative $81-million contract. He has been one of the few constants on the defense over the past five years and has kept his name in the 'most underrated defenders' list.
Looking forward, the Falcons have put themselves in a good spot. They don't have any pressing contract extensions to get done but they would be wise to negotiate with these players in the coming months.
1. Drew Dalman, C
This is the next extension that General Manager Terry Fontenot has to get done. Drew Dalman has developed into one of the best centers in the league, and securing him for the future is important.
Center is one of the most underrated positions in football—go back to the 2015 Falcons and you will see what I mean. Dalman has improved each year and there is no reason to think that won't continue.
The good news is this position isn't paid well. Only five centers are getting paid over $10 million, Fontenot would be smart to make that six.