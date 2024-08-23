4 key players the Falcons could extend next after AJ Terrell's big contract
These three Falcons are next in line to receive an extension.
2. Kyle Pitts, TE
The Falcons are in a wait-and-see mode with their potential superstar tight end. Has he truly underperformed due to outside circumstances these past two years or is he not what we think he is?
If the former is true then the bag should be handed to the former Florida Gator. He is so talented that he can easily become the best in the NFL. He has two years remaining on his contract which means we have until 2026 to get a deal done. However, there are great players at the position ready to be paid so getting ahead of the market would be smart.
It will be interesting to see how this franchise handles their fourth-overall pick from a few years ago. There are so many different directions this could go.