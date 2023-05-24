4 Keys for the Atlanta Falcons to break their playoff drought
Key No. 2: The Atlanta Falcons must win divisional games
Since becoming the Atlanta Falcons head coach, Arthur Smith has not won more than two divisional games in a season (4-8 overall). Granted, he only has two seasons under his belt and has been working with subpar teams, but winning just two games against division rivals will not secure you a playoff berth.
Each divisional win essentially counts twice as much as a normal game. Not only are you adding a tally to your own win column, but you are handing a loss to the rival and decreasing their divisional record while increasing your own.
Those six always-tough games usually determine your season. Winning the division is the best way to make the playoffs and the best way to win your division is by beating the other three teams. That is something the Falcons have not been able to do and that must change this year.