4 Keys for the Atlanta Falcons to break their playoff drought
Key No. 3: The Atlanta Falcons must win road games
The Atlanta Falcons had an awful record on the road last year after having a winning record in 2021 in travel games.
It is this simple: good teams win divisional games and road games. Going into a hostile environment is extremely difficult for any team but championship teams find a way to silence it all and win. The Falcons were 5-4 on the road and 2-6 at home in 2021 and last season were 1-7 on the road and 6-3 at home.
That is not going to cut it. This must change for the Falcons to end their long playoff drought. Their schedule outside of Georgia won't be easy as they will be playing a number of ascending teams.
The Falcons will have to travel to New Orleans, Tampa, Carolina, Detroit, Chicago, London (against the Jaguars), Tennessee, Arizona, and New Jersey to play the Jets. The Bears, Lions, and Jets all figure to be improved teams while the Jaguars should get off to a faster start. The Falcons will have their work cut out for them if they want to execute this key.