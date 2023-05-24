4 Keys for the Atlanta Falcons to break their playoff drought
Key No. 4: The Atlanta Falcons must convert in the red zone while playing a 'bend but do not break' defense
Scoring touchdowns in the red zone is so important for any NFL team, but for the Atlanta Falcons, it is exponentially more important.
The Falcons' offense loves to run the ball which is a great strategy until you aren't able to cap drives off with six points. Here is a preschool guide to the game of football: running the ball shortens games since the clock is basically running 24/7. The shorter the game, the fewer opportunities you will have to score. So, if you are going to run the ball on 55% of your plays then you need to finish drives in the end zone. Relying on the run game decreases your margin for error.
On the flip side, if you are the defense, you obviously want to keep the opposing offense out of the end zone because your offense isn't designed to score quickly. If you keep the opponent out of the end zone and score touchdowns, then you will win—crazy concept, I know.
All in all, this key is certainly important for any football team, but for a team designed like the Falcons, it is incredibly important.