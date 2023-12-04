4 Lasting takeaways from Atlanta Falcons ugly win in New York
By Nick Halden
The Atlanta Falcons held onto their division lead with an ugly 13-8 win over the New York Jets. Despite the close score this game never felt in question after the Falcons scored the lone touchdown. Unless Desmond Ridder made a killer mistake it never felt as if the Jets could maintain a drive long enough to take the lead.
Tim Boyle was a complete mess and his backup wasn't much better. This is a Jets offense that is completely broken and Atlanta took full advantage for the ugly win. Now at 6-6 on the season the Falcons have five games left and are in full control of the division.
With games left against the Saints, Panthers, Bucs, Bears, and Colts the schedule is very favorable for Atlanta. The Panthers and Bears should be definite wins with the Falcons already beating the Bucs and Saints once.
While there isn't a ton to learn from the ugly game against New York it was an important step for this roster. One that hadn't been able to win the easy ones letting games against the Vikings and Cardinals slip away earlier in the year. This leads us to the first and most obvious takeaway from this one.