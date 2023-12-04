4 Lasting takeaways from Atlanta Falcons ugly win in New York
By Nick Halden
1. This was a job saving win for Arthur Smith
Yes, the same could be said of last week's win over the New Orleans Saints. However, after what we watched against the Titans, Vikings, and Cardinals Smith needed more than one game to redeem himself. While the frustrations with the head coach remain the same, Smith did his job and did just enough to get the win.
Extra credit to Smith for doing it with his best defensive player (A.J. Terrell) gone for much of the game and the rushing attack not as good as expected. The Jets knew that the Falcons weren't going to put the game in Ridder's hands often and made life hard on Atlanta's backs.
Smith adjusted and put the ball in the air enough to keep the chains moving and give Ridder a chance to make the play of the game to Pruitt. Smith had his frustrating moments in this game but overall it was a well-coached game and exactly the approach Atlanta needed to bring. This didn't demand a great offensive scheme but simply protecting the football and leaning on your defense daring Tim Boyle and the Jets offense to do something.