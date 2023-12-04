4 Lasting takeaways from Atlanta Falcons ugly win in New York
By Nick Halden
3. Ryan Nielsen and Jerry Gray continue to deserve massive credit
Yes, there was a two-game lull against the Cardinals and Vikings the defense struggled against two great runners. However, sandwiched between is great defensive football Atlanta Falcons fans haven't been able to watch in quite some time. Despite the poor quarterback situation in New York, this is the type of game Atlanta loses in seasons past.
Having a defense that can't stop anyone and goes into soft coverage far too soon. This unit lost Grady Jarrett earlier in the season and lost A.J. Terrell early on in this game. The response and next man up attitude was felt for a team that plays with an edge we haven't seen in quite some time.
Even going back to the 2016 Falcons it was a young effort defense that lacked the toughness and edge this team has. Whether it is the effort on the line of scrimmage against the run game or Jessie Bates collecting another interception there was a lot to love about this unit yet again on Sunday.