4 Layup wins on Atlanta Falcons schedule and 3 expected losses
By Nick Halden
Expected Loss- Week 3 vs. Kansas City Chiefs
The Chiefs dynasty is objectively impressive no matter how you may feel about their quarterback or Travis Kelce's relationships They are an absolute unit that finds a way to consistently win no matter how many pieces they lose or what version of offense they need to run.
Mahomes spent last season playing less like the highlight reel he had been and more as a point guard. Sitting back and managing the offense understanding they didn't have the pieces to push the ball down the field often.
Mahomes and Andy Reid have such great chemistry and an understanding of what adjustments need to be made each week. They are the envy of the rest of the league and will attempt to set history winning their third straight Super Bowl.
Betting against this accomplishment is risky considering the greatness we have seen from the franchise. They are the new version of Brady's Patriots and should be considered an automatic loss for any non-top five teams. Atlanta beating Mahomes on a short week after a tough game in Philly seems close to impossible.
The Chiefs need this game and Atlanta is going to still be adjusting their new coach, quarterback, and system. If there is one clear loss you can count on it is this game.