4 Layup wins on Atlanta Falcons schedule and 3 expected losses
By Nick Halden
Expected Loss- Week 9 vs. Dallas Cowboys
The team that shows up in the playoffs is never the unit we watch in the regular season. The Cowboys are so tough to beat before January that this game shouldn't be in serious question. Something about January seems to create a mental hurdle the Cowboys can't overcome.
One that results in a blowout loss to Green Bay or lining Zeke up at center for one of the worst final gasps we've ever seen. This is the team that shows up in January and should be expected until further notice.
However, that isn't who this team will be in week nine if healthy. Dak puts up elite numbers and this is a top-five offense with one of the best pass rushers in the game. What is Atlanta's advantage here? The only clear argument is the run game, though that could easily be offset by the Cowboys' run defense.
There isn't one clear path to Atlanta winning this game. Barring huge injuries on either side this is likely going to be a reminder that the Falcons still have a ways to go.