4 Layups the Atlanta Falcons can't afford to miss on 2024 schedule
By Nick Halden
1. Carolina Panthers Weeks 6 and 18
If you can't beat the Panthers twice the Atlanta Falcons don't deserve to be a playoff team. Even if the Falcons have a playoff spot locked in and play their backups in week 18 to end the year they should still sweep this team. Bryce Young has been a complete mess looking overmatched and lacking any weapons to make his development path any easier.
The Carolina Panthers have the worst roster of any team on Atlanta's schedule. In back-to-back seasons you lost your best offensive player and this past offseason changed it up by losing your best defensive piece in Brian Burns.
An owner who seems unaware of what he is doing and a head coach and quarterback who are going to be fighting for their jobs without the needed pieces to do so. This has all the makings of yet another dumpster fire that is going to end with Carolina losing more talent and attempting to find another answer with a different head coach and quarterback combination.
If the Falcons lose to this team, they aren't making the playoffs and there is real reason to wonder about the job security of Raheem Morris. That is how poorly Carolina is run and how little talent is on the roster.