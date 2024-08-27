4 Layups the Atlanta Falcons can't afford to miss on 2024 schedule
By Nick Halden
2. Denver Broncos Week 11
Sean Payton can continue to blame Russell Wilson and hype up rookie quarterback Bo Nix all he wants it won't make this a talented roster. Even if you believe in Bo Nix why would you buy into this team? A rookie quarterback is joining a division run by Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid.
You have the Chargers adding Harbaugh and already having a franchise quarterback on the roster. The Broncos are going to be competing with the Raiders for last place. The Raiders have the advantage of having an elite edge rusher and receiver.
No matter how it shakes out this is a team that isn't going to be in the playoff picture and should be a complete mess by week 11. The Falcons will be done with the toughest games on their schedule and can't afford to drop this one.
Beating Sean Payton and a bad AFC team has to happen for Atlanta's season to stay on track. Barring surprising upsets of the Cowboys, Chiefs, or Eagles this is a key swing game in Atlanta's record that will keep them in the playoff hunt and set up a hot finish.