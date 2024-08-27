4 Layups the Atlanta Falcons can't afford to miss on 2024 schedule
By Nick Halden
4. New York Giants Week 16
Even Washington in the NFC East has more reason for belief and excitement in their team. New York is in for another long year of attempting to talk themselves into a coaching staff that has consistently made poor decisions and is stuck with Daniel Jones.
Jones is going to become the perfect example of why you don't pay your quarterback too soon. His turnovers and health have both become major concerns for a team that is far removed from the stability Eli Manning offered for so long.
Jones had one capable season and this suddenly became the expectation for the quarterback. Yes, you have an exciting rookie receiver but this addition is offset by the loss of your star running back who now resides in Philly.
What is there to like about this Giants team? The roster is a mess and somehow their cap space is surprisingly low for a team with so little talent. They aren't as bad as the Patriots or Panthers putting them in a position to get a franchise quarterback.
However, they are nowhere close enough to compete for a playoff spot. It is going to be a long year for New York a team that Falcons can't afford to lose to if they are going to be taken seriously this season.