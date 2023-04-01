4 Major draft needs after Atlanta Falcons free agency moves
2. Receiver
With Arthur Smith's offense the receiver position has been underutilized due to Matt Ryan playing behind a paper mache line in the first season and Mariota being unable to throw basic passes with any level of consistency.
The struggles haven't been entirely on the quarterbacks, however, with the loss of Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley, and Russell Gage over the past three seasons clearly taking a toll. Drake London will be the primary receiver but behind the second-year receiver, the gap in talent is clear.
Atlanta needs to add talent to the position on day two of the draft despite bringing in Mack Hollins and Miller in free agency. Those are great depth moves but not signings that offer any clear production or long-term answers. Atlanta needs to attempt to accomplish the move they made last off-season finding a starting running back late in the draft.
Clearly, Atlanta still needs depth behind London as well as players to compete with Bernhardt, Hollins, and Miller for contributing roles. It would be shocking not to see the Falcons address the position before day two.