4 Major draft needs after Atlanta Falcons free agency moves
2. Edge Rusher
The first round of the draft offers three interesting fits for Atlanta when it comes to potential edge rushers with Myles Murphy and Nolan Smith being the most realistic fits. Will Anderson is clearly the best pass-rushing prospect in the draft but it is impossible to see a path of the prospect falling to Atlanta at eight.
It would be shocking to see the Falcons draft anything but a defensive prospect in the first round considering the focus on rebuilding the defense and the clear need at the position. The most likely picks are either an edge rushers to pair with Lorenzo Carter or a corner to start opposite A.J. Terrell with Casey Hayward and Mike Hughes serving as veteran mentors and the 3rd and 4th options.
Outside these two positions, Jalen Carter and Bijan Robinson are the only other speculated targets. Whether or not it is in the first round the Falcons need to continue to rebuild the defensive line bringing in a pass rusher they believe can develop into a primary option.