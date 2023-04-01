4 Major draft needs after Atlanta Falcons free agency moves
4. Offensive line depth
The one concern left on the roster for the Falcons is what the team will do at left guard. The rest of the line appears to be locked in with Jake Matthews, Drew Dalman, Chris Lindstrom, and Kaleb McGary all returning.
Outside of the obvious hole at left guard, the Falcons need to add depth to the offensive line, and with free agency winding down the draft will be the perfect place to do just that. Justin Shaffer, Germain Ifedi, and Jalen Mayfield as the current depth options. Mayfield remains on the roster despite a rookie season in which the guard did his best to block nothing aside from the air in front of him. Perhaps another year of development has improved the guard but in Ridder's first season, it isn't a risk Atlanta can take.
The Falcons need a guard they can rely on and develop into a possible long-term starting option. Shaffer remains an interesting prospect but clearly hasn't shown enough to be given a starting role.