4 Major observations from Kirk Cousins' performance vs. the Eagles
By Nick Halden
1. Kirk Cousins lacked confidence early
Atlanta Falcons fans and pundits have debated Kirk Cousins' health all week. This is not without reason when you had to endure the quarterback's debut against the Steelers. Early on in this game, it was more of the same for Cousins. The quarterback looked unsure and lacked velocity on his throws.
While it was still an upgrade over last week Cousins didn't look anything close to the franchise quarterback. In the first two-quarters of the game, it was as if Cousins was second-guessing every throw. Whether it was taking a sack or missing a deep receiver there were a handful of moments that continued to increase frustration with Atlanta's veteran quarterback.
However, as the game wore on and Cousins gained confidence it became clear the veteran quarterback is healthy. Atlanta's insistence that Kirk was ready to go was well-founded if not a bit misguided. Cousins is still learning this offense and gaining confidence attempting to shake off the rust from a long layoff.
The problem with this is how poorly it reflects on Atlanta's decision to bench Cousins throughout the preseason and in turn punt on their chances in Week 1. This game proved Cousins isn't lacking health but experience and confidence in this offense.