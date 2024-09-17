4 Major observations from Kirk Cousins' performance vs. the Eagles
By Nick Halden
2. This is the best quarterback play Atlanta has had in four years
Even with all the frustration and rust, this is the best quarterback situation Atlanta has had in the last four years. Yes, Matt Ryan is historically a superior quarterback and Atlanta's franchise GOAT. However, let's not tiptoe around the fact the final two years for Ryan were far from perfect. This was primarily due to Atlanta's lack of run game and poor offensive line.
Ryan wasn't capable of playing at a high level due to the dysfunction around him. That isn't the case for Kirk Cousins and we saw that in Atlanta's final drive. There isn't an offense in the last four seasons that goes into Philly and puts together a drive like Kirk Cousins did in the game's final moments.
Desmond Ridder and Marcus Mariota aren't in the same conversation even as a rusty and struggling Kirk Cousins. The veteran quarterback proved the narrative true that he simply needs more time in this offense to gain chemistry and confidence.
Kirk Cousins and this offense are in the best situation they have been in for nearly half a decade. It isn't time to write off Cousins and the Falcons just yet.