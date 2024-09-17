4 Major observations from Kirk Cousins' performance vs. the Eagles
By Nick Halden
3. Kirk Cousins continues to defy prime time narrative
Whether it is the playoff discussion or prime-time games the continual narrative has been Kirk Cousins can't win in the game's biggest moments when it matters most. Despite the recent success Kirk has had in prime tiprime-timeme spots this continues to haunt the quarterback and was talked about heading into the game in Philly.
What is missing so often from these discussions is the context of the teams Cousins is on and the often far superior offenses. The Atlanta quarterback wiped away the chance at furthering these stories putting together as clutch of a drive as you will see throughout the league this season.
With under two minutes to go Cousins was precise making plays and pushing Atlanta down the field in a blink. If anything, Kirk's clutch drive was over far too fast leaving the Eagles with 34-seconds. It was a great moment for Cousins one that showed what the quarterback can do when given time in the pocket and is comfortable within the offense.
This was a needed moment not only for Cousins but for an Atlanta team who had to feel the season was over if they dropped to 0-2 ahead of facing the Chiefs.