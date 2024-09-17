4 Major observations from Kirk Cousins' performance vs. the Eagles
By Nick Halden
4. Zac Robinson must do a better job getting Kirk Cousins going early
What that clutch two-minute drive tells us as well is there is nothing wrong with Kirk's leg or arm. The quarterback is fully healthy and capable of playing at a high level. The difference is in the two-minute drill there isn't time to think or attempt to get cute. You're rolling with plays you installed early in camp and are the most confident in.
Plays that the receivers are going to have zero confusion on and Cousins is going to be comfortable with. What this tells us is Week 1 and early in this game, Zac Robinson didn't do a good job getting his quarterback into the flow of the game.
Whether it was running hurry-up or calling simplistic passes to string completions together Robinson must do better at building Kirk's confidence early. The final drive for Atlanta is proof not only is Cousins healthy, but with the right calls he is able to play at a high level.
Heading home to face the Chiefs it wouldn't be surprising to see Robinson take this under consideration and continue to adjust.