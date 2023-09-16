4 matchups the Atlanta Falcons must take advantage of vs. Packers
After a slugfest in week one that saw the Atlanta Falcons beat the Carolina Panthers, the Falcons will remain at home to take on the Green Bay Packers in week two.
Without a doubt, this is a bigger test for the 2023 Falcons. The Panthers were trying to get a rookie quarterback settled into the game while the Packers have a quarterback who has been in the league for a few years—although, he doesn't have many starts.
To beat the Packers, the Falcons have to take advantage of these four matchups.
1. Falcons special teams vs. Packers special teams
The Atlanta Falcons had an excellent special teams unit last year while the Packers have had a unit that has struggled over the past few years. The Falcons need to find extra yards on special teams to help out their defense and offense.
The Falcons don't have Avery Williams this season, but they should be getting Cordarrelle Patterson back. Atlanta needs to block on kickoffs and punts while also covering when kicking the ball off. This is an area where the Falcons can dominate and change the complexion of this game.