4 matchups the Atlanta Falcons must take advantage of vs. Packers
The four matchups the Atlanta Falcons must take advantage of to beat the Green Bay Packers in week two
2 of 4
2. Falcons interior defensive line vs. Packers interior offensive line
The Atlanta Falcons have a massive advantage along the interior of their defensive line and the Packers' interior offensive line.
The Packers are coming off of a game against the Bears where their offensive tackles dominated while their interior had its struggles.
Meanwhile, Grady Jarrett and David Onyemata were excellent. Not many fans realize just how good these two were in week one. They both need to have a similar performance if the Falcons want to have a pass rush that affects Jordan Love.
The Packers have the advantage along the edge but the Falcons should get their push up the middle.