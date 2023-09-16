4 matchups the Atlanta Falcons must take advantage of vs. Packers
3. Kyle Pitts vs. Packers linebackers and safeties
Arthur Smith and Desmond Ridder need to get the ball in Kyle Pitts' hands (and Drake London's but he isn't relevant here). Get him started fast so that he can finish fast.
The other part of this is that the Packers might not have a great option to cover the athletic tight end. Quay Walker is looking like he will play after making a remarkably fast recovery from a concussion but I still like Pitts' chances of winning that matchup.
They also have De'Vondre Campbell and Darnell Savage who should see some snaps one-on-one with Pitts.
Kyle Pitts can beat any defender in the NFL and the Falcons need to keep feeding him. I liked that they targeted him deep late in the game on Sunday because it further proves what he can do if you just deliver the ball in his area.