4 matchups the Atlanta Falcons must take advantage of vs. Packers

The four matchups the Atlanta Falcons must take advantage of to beat the Green Bay Packers in week two
4. Falcons secondary vs. Packers receivers
The Atlanta Falcons have a huge advantage in the passing game against the Green Bay Packers. But just because they have the advantage, doesn't mean they will dominate.
Jessie Bates III needs to continue his playmaking and leadership on the backend while Richie Grant roams around and lays the wood. Then A.J. Terrell needs to continue his dominance from week one.
It also appears like Jeff Okudah will make his debut while the Packers figure to be without Christian Watson who is dealing with a hamstring injury.
This means the Falcons' secondary will be going against Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed, Malik Heath, Dontayvion Wicks, and Samori Touye. That is a lot of unproven pieces that the Falcons talented secondary needs to beat.