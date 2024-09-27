4 Matchups that should scare Atlanta the most vs. New Orleans
By Nick Halden
Cam Jordan vs. Storm Norton
Cam Jordan has always played into the rivalry with the Atlanta Falcons. If you're a New Orleans fan you love him for it with the complete opposite reaction from Atlanta. The jokes at Matt Ryan's expense when it was poor offensive lines at fault were frustrating. It is understandable from the defender's perspective but Jordan isn't a fan favorite in Atlanta.
Any player that has worn New Orleans tacky uniforms as long as Jordan has isn't going to be popular. The former star edge rusher hasn't had a sack yet this season and hasn't had double-digit sacks since 2021. Still, based on history alone there is a healthy amount of respect for the pass rusher anytime he lines up against the Falcons.
This week that is likely going to be against Atlanta's new right tackle Storm Norton. Kaleb McGary has a chance to play but it seems more likely it will be the inexperienced Norton. The severity of McGary's injury and the slate ahead would lend itself to believing the Falcons will play it safe. However, considering McGary's recent struggles prior to an impressive start in Philly the tackle is going to be fighting to get back in the lineup.