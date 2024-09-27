4 Matchups that should scare Atlanta the most vs. New Orleans
By Nick Halden
Troy Andersen vs. Alvin Kamara
It seems new life has been breathed into the New Orleans running back with Kamara averaging 4.7-yards-per-carry and already has 132 receiving yards. In the defense Atlanta is playing the Saints are going to look to take advantage of Andersen's lack of speed and difficulty getting to his spots. This defense misses Nate Landman and that showed up heavily last week against the Chiefs.
You allowed an undrafted free agent to establish the run and take pressure off Patrick Mahomes. A large piece of the blame for that is on Andersen. The Atlanta backer simply hasn't shown the speed or instincts needed to help in run support. Having Kamara matched up on Andersen in the passing game is an equally exciting hope from the perspective of the Saints.
If the Falcons are going to win this game they must take away the run early and force Derek Carr to make plays. This means being willing to be creative with run blitzing and taking some responsibility off Andersen. The Atlanta defense has played well but the loss of Landman continues to hold the unit back from their full potential.